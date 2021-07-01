Olympic Athletes: Where Are They Now?

Ryan Lochte: Now

Lochte briefly starred on his own E! reality series, What Would Ryan Locate Do?, which followed his journey to the 2016 Summer Olympics in Rio. The athlete helped teammates Michael Phelps, Conor Dwyer and Townley Haas bring home a gold medal in the 4×200-meter freestyle relay, and came in fifth in 200-meter individual medley.

He made headlines during the Games after he and teammate Jimmy Feigen falsely stated that they were robbed in Rio during a night out. The former reality star later admitted that he “over-exaggerated that story,” which later became known as Lochtegate. U.S.A. Swimming suspended Lochte from domestic and international competitions for 14 months as a result. The former Dancing With the Stars contestant called the situation “the hardest time” of his life during a February 2019 episode of Celebrity Big Brother.

Although Lochte’s professional journey has been filled with struggles, his personal life has flourished. He and model Kayla Reid welcomed a son named Caiden in June 2017, and the coupled tied the knot in a civil ceremony seven months later. In November 2018, they announced they were expecting baby No. 2, a little girl. They welcomed their daughter, Liv Rae, in June 2019.