Olympic Athletes: Where Are They Now?

Hope Solo: Now

The Solo: A Memoir of Hope author married former NFL star Jerramy Stevens in November 2012 after leading her team to a second Olympic gold medal at the London Games. The following year, she helped the U.S. team win the 2015 FIFA Women’s World Cup and received the Golden Glove trophy for being the best goalie. She considered sitting out the 2016 Summer Games due to concerns about the Zika virus, but ultimately decided to try for a third gold medal. The U.S.A lost to Sweden in the quarterfinals, however, and Solo’s response made waves.

Following the match, the athlete called the Swedish team “a bunch of cowards” for their style of play. She was subsequently suspended by U.S.A. Soccer for six months and her national team contract was terminated.

In April 2020, Solo welcomed twins, Vittorio and Lozen, with Stevens after previously having a miscarriage.