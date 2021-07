Greg Louganis: Then

Regarded as one of the best in his sport, diver Louganis won gold at the 1984 Los Angeles Olympics and at the 1988 Seoul Games, during which he suffered a concussion. HIV positive since 1988, openly gay Louganis went public with his diagnosis in the mid-90s. His autobiography, Breaking the Surface, was adapted into a 1997 TV movie starring Mario Lopez.