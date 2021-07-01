Olympic Athletes: Where Are They Now?

Greg Louganis: Now

In March 2013, ABC tapped Louganis to serve as a trainer on their diving show, Splash, on which stars including Brandi Chastain and Kareem Abdul-Jabbar competed. “Doing a celebrity diving show without Greg Louganis would be like producing a celebrity basketball show without Michael Jordan,” Splash‘s JD Roth told The Hollywood Reporter.

Following his retirement from diving, Louganis began competing in dog agility competitions. He married partner Johnny Chaillot in October 2013. Louganis confirmed in June 2021 that they have ended their marriage.