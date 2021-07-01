Olympic Athletes: Where Are They Now?

Kerri Walsh: Now

Walsh Jennings, who announced after the London Games that she was pregnant with her third child during the Olympics, welcomed daughter Scout in 2013. (She is also mom to sons Joseph and Sundance with fellow pro volleyball player Casey Jennings.) The athlete returned to the sand at the 2016 Olympics in Rio de Janeiro with new partner April Ross; the pair won a bronze medal.

Walsh received backlash online after not wearing a mask during the COVID-19 pandemic. She took to social media to call a trip to the store without a mask “a little exercise in being brave.” Walsh apologized one day later via Instagram.