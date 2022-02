Adam Rippon: Now

Rippon returned from South Korea and quickly became a social media star. He joined the cast of Dancing With the Stars season 26 in 2018 and ended up winning the competition with Jenna Johnson.

Rippon appeared in Taylor Swift‘s “You Need to Calm Down” music video in 2019.

The Olympian married Jussi-Pekka Kajaala in December 2021.