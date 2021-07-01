Olympic Athletes: Where Are They Now?

Aly Raisman: Now

Following the 2012 Olympics, the gymnast competed on season 16 of Dancing With the Stars alongside partner Mark Ballas. She came in fourth place. The Massachusetts native later decided to pursue a spot on the 2016 U.S.A. Olympic gymnastics team after a little encouragement from Tom Brady. Raisman noted, “I was like, ‘I’m too old.’ Tom said, ‘No you’re not.’”

The DWTS alum reprised her role as the captain of the Olympic gymnastics team at the Rio Games. She helped the States take home the team all-around gold medal, and also won a silver one for exercise and in the individual all-around competition. In November 2017, Raisman came forward as a victim of Nassar and read a powerful statement at his sentencing two months later. The following month, Raisman filed a lawsuit against U.S.A. Gymnastics and the United States Olympic Committee, as they allegedly “knew or should have known” about the ongoing abuse.