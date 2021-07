Apolo Ohno: Now

After his success in 2010, Ohno became the most decorated American Winter Olympian of all time. He won season 4 of Dancing With the Stars with partner Julianne Hough and returned for season 15, which featured celebrity all-stars. Ohno and his second partner, Karina Smirnoff, were voted off during week nine of the dancing competition in 2012. The speed skater announced his retirement from skating the following year.

Ohno has been linked to Bianca Stam since 2016.