Olympic Athletes: Where Are They Now?

Ashley Wagner: Now

Since the 2014 Olympics, Wagner became the first American woman since Michelle Kwan to qualify for three Grand Prix Finals in a row. She also won silver at the 2016 World Championships, which made her the first American woman to medal at the World Championships in more than a decade. She made a run for the 2018 Games in PyeongChang, but was named the first alternate. Wagner retired from skating in 2019.

Wagner revealed in July 2019 that she was sexually assaulted when she was 17 by a fellow skater.