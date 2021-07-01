Olympic Athletes: Where Are They Now?

Sports

Chloe Kim: Now

The California native was featured on the cover of Sports Illustrated in February 2018 and on a box of Kellogg’s Corn Flakes, which was the fastest-selling in the company’s history. Mattel also used her likeness to create a special Barbie. In July 2018, Kim won three ESPYs: Best Female Athlete, Best Female Olympian and Best Female Action Sports Athlete. The athlete was accepted to Princeton University, but chose to defer the offer for a year before announcing her plans to study science. 

 

