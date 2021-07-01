Olympic Athletes: Where Are They Now?

Gabby Douglas: Now

Since winning gold at the 2012 Olympics, the gymnast has continued to dominate in her sport. She won several medals in various competitions in 2015, and two more gold medals in 2016. She competed again at the 2018 Olympic Games in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, where she helped the U.S.A. win its second consecutive gold medal in the team event.

In November 2017, Douglas bravely came forward about her experience with former U.S.A. Gymnastics national team doctor, Larry Nassar, who has been accused of sexual abuse by more than 200 women. In January 2018, he was sentenced to 40 to 175 years in prison.

Douglas competed on the first season of Masked Dancer and was declared the winner in 2020.