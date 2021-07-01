Olympic Athletes: Where Are They Now?

Gus Kentworthy: Now

Kenworthy came out as gay in an October 2015 interview with ESPN magazine. Prior to competing in the men’s slopestyle event at the 2018 Winter Olympics in Pyeongchang, the Colorado native kissed boyfriend Matthew Wilkas on live television. The smooch quickly became an impactful moment for the LGBTQ community. Kenworthy gave up his skis when he competed on MTV’s The Challenge: Champs vs. Pros in 2017.

He later appeared in American Horror Story in 2019. After The Bachelor alum Colton Underwood came out as gay in April 2021, it was confirmed that Kentworthy would be filming a Netflix series with him.

Kentworthy won his first gold medal in February 2020.