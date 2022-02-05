Olympic Athletes: Where Are They Now?

J.R. Celski: Now

The athlete announced his retirement from speed skating in November 2018, less than one year after the PyeongChang Games concluded. “To the future generation of speed skaters. I look forward to watching you reach new heights, break boundaries and set new records,” he wrote on his website at the time. “The advancement of the sport is in your hands, and I know it’s going to be great. Keep it fun and light, work harder than you thought you could, and learn how to sharpen your own damn blades.”