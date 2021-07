Lolo Jones: Now

The athlete pivoted to the sport of bobsledding after the 2012 Olympics and was named to the U.S. national bobsled team in October 2012. She served as a brakewoman on the Team-3 sled at the Sochi Games in 2014, where she and her teammates came in 11th place.

Jones has appeared on Celebrity Big Brother, Dancing With the Stars and The Challenge. Following her time on the MTV show, Jones drew backlash for saying she was “forced” to quit the show in February 2021.