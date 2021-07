McKayla Maroney: Now

Following the London Games, Maroney made her acting debut on The CW’s Hart of Dixie and served as a judge for the 2013 Miss America pageant. The athlete announced her retirement in February 2016, admitting on the “GymCastic” podcast that she was “losing” her passion for the sport. In October 2017, Maroney accused Nassar of repeatedly sexually abusing her throughout her career.

Maroney released her first single in March 2020.