Meryl Davis and Charlie White: Now

Following their big win at the Sochi Games, Davis and White hit the road for the Stars on Ice tour. They also both competed on season 18 of Dancing With the Stars. Davis, for her part, was paired with pro Maksim Chmerkovskiy, with whom she won the Mirrorball Trophy. White, meanwhile, placed fifth with pro Sharna Burgess. In 2017, the Olympic champions confirmed that they would not return to competitive ice dancing.