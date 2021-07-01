Olympic Athletes: Where Are They Now?

Michael Phelps: Now

The most decorated Olympian of all time initially announced his retirement in 2012, but changed his mind and came back for the 2016 Olympic Games, where he won five golds and one silver. He announced his second retirement in August 2016.

Phelps secretly married former pageant contestant Nicole Johnson in June 2016, but their wedding was not revealed for four months. The pair share three sons: Boomer, born in 2016, Beckett, born in 2018, and Maverick, born in 2019.

Phelps has also been open about his struggles with depression and is an advocate for mental health care.