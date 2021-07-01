Olympic Athletes: Where Are They Now?

Nathan Adrian: Now

In January 2019, Adrian announced via Instagram that he was diagnosed with testicular cancer. Four months after he got surgery to remove the cancer, the swimmer returned to the water at the TYR Pro Swim Series in Bloomington, Indiana, in May 2019. Adrian finished third in the 50-meter freestyle and later wrote on Instagram: “No, it wasn’t first but it certainly beats sitting at home watching from the couch! #backinthewater #teamspeedo.”

Adrian married Hallie Ivester in September 2018. They welcomed daughter Parker in February 2021.