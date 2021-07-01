Olympic Athletes: Where Are They Now?

Simone Biles: Now

Following her success at the Rio Games, Biles took a break from competitive gymnastics. She wrote an autobiography titled Courage to Soar: A Body in Motion, A Life in Balance, and competed on season 24 of Dancing With the Stars alongside Sasha Farber. Biles started competing again in 2018, the same year she revealed that she was also a victim of Nassar.

Biles dated Stacey Ervin Jr. for three years before calling it quits in 2020.

“It’s hard being young and having that long of a relationship and then ending it,” she explained to Vogue for their August 2020 cover story, noting that “it was for the best.”

She began dating Jonathan Owens in 2020.