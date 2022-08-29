OMITB' Creator Addresses Aaron Dominguez’s Surprising Season 2 Absence

His Absence

After season 2 wrapped up in August 2022, Hoffman addressed his decision not to include Oscar in the show’s next chapter.

“I love Aaron,” he told Deadline at the time about why Dominguez’s onscreen departure “made sense” in the narrative. “We made a call that we didn’t want to see Mabel develop a relationship where the trauma bond is strong.”

The showrunner noted it would have been “really hard” for the character to stay following another murder. “I think they keep in touch and I won’t say it’s not something that won’t come back around in some way, because he was a part of her life,” he added.