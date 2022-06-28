The ‘OMITB’ Impact

After season 1 wrapped, Dominguez opened up about what roles he is looking forward to exploring in the future. “I feel so humbled and grateful that the show’s been received so well. I’m looking forward to other things that are in the works now. I’m excited to wrap up an A24 film in November and keep working and building off a great opportunity OMITB was for me,” he told Schon Magazine in October 2021. “Also, music is in the works along with other creative endeavors. I’ll keep you guys in the loop.”