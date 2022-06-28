The Plans for the Future

Following the season 1 finale, creator John Hoffman hinted at the story line he had in mind for Oscar.

“I love Aaron Dominguez and we talked a lot about this character. I think it’s a really complicated relationship that he and Mabel have and it’s going to be interesting to see where it goes,” he told Deadline in October 2021. “It’s born out of tragedy or around a time of great tragedy for both of them. There are certain dreams they both have that they recognize who they are together, but I think they have work to do to understand exactly who they are and if they’re meant to be together.”