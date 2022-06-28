Top 5

Everything the ‘Only Murders in the Building’ Cast and Crew Has Said About Aaron Dominguez’s Return Before Season 2 Absence

Does Aaron Dominguez Appear Season 2 Only Murders Building
 Craig Blankenhorn/Hulu
Unclear Participation

During an interview with Decider, the outlet noted that Dominguez’s involvement wasn’t confirmed for season 2. At the time, the Words on Bathroom Walls star reflected on the lessons he learned while on the OMITB set.  

“I never took any of the time lightly, I never wanted to take a day for granted,” Dominguez shared in October 2021. “I just wanted to be a sponge every day that I got to work, I wanted to be the dumbest guy in the room. Essentially, it made for a great master class to go to work every day while also being ready to stand toe to toe with them in scenes. But overall, the experience was one of a lifetime, you know?”

