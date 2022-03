April Sexton and Noah Sexton

This fictional sibling duo had the rare opportunity to star on the same series. April (Yaya DaCosta) was a staple on Chicago Med from 2015 to 2021. Her brother, Noah (Roland Buck III), made his first appearance during season 1 of the show. He later joined the hospital as a resident, but his time came to an end during season 6 in 2021 after allowing a patient to take their own life.