Gabby Dawson and Antonio Dawson

Fans were introduced to both Gabby (Raymund) and Antonio (Seda) on Chicago Fire. Paramedic-turned-firefighter Gabby was a main character on Fire for six seasons before her 2018 exit. Her TV brother, for his part, had multiple appearances on Fire before becoming a lead character on Chicago P.D. from 2014 to 2019. He was also a fixture on Chicago Justice, which lasted one season.