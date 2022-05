Jay Halstead and Hailey Upton

Jay has a history of dating his Chicago P.D. partners, including his longtime romance with Sophia Bush’s Erin Lindsay ahead of her season 4 exit in 2017. While Jay was single for a while after the split, he later fell for Upton (Tracy Spiridakos), who joined the series at the end of season 4. The twosome became an item during season 8, and secretly tied the knot one season later.