Kelly Severide and Erin Lindsay

Lieutenant Kelly Severide (Taylor Kinney) has dated a lot of women on Chicago Fire, many of which were only featured on his show. His crossover romances, however, are equally as noteworthy, including his hookup with Chicago P.D.’s Detective Erin Lindsay (Sophia Bush). The duo were briefly an item during seasons 2 and 3 of Fire before their fling crossed over on season 1 of P.D. While Kelly is still a lead character on Fire, Bush exited the police drama in 2017 after four seasons.