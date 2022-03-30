Randall ‘Mouch’ McHolland and Trudy Platt

These two beloved characters are related by marriage. Firefighter Mouch (Christian Stolte) has been part of Truck 81 on Chicago Fire since the show’s start, while Detective Trudy Platt (Amy Morton) has been running the front desk on Chicago P.D. since its premiere. The couple’s paths didn’t cross until season 2 of Fire when they both attended Chief Boden’s (Eamonn Walker) wedding. They tied the knot two seasons later during 2016’s “On the Warpath” episode.