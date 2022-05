Stella Kidd and Kelly Severide

After dating multiple One Chicago ladies — many more just on Chicago Fire — Lieutenant Kelly Severide (Taylor Kinney) found his forever love in Lieutenant Stella Kidd (Miranda Rae Mayo). The duo started dating during season 6 of Chicago Fire, two seasons after Kidd transferred to Firehouse 51. Severide proposed during season 9 and despite a few wedding day setbacks, the twosome got hitched during the season 10 finale in May 2022.