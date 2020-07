Jon Seda (Antonio Dawson, ‘Chicago P.D.’)

His character moved to Puerto Rico after season 6 to be with his sister following problems with addiction. The actor told fans on Instagram that he will “always treasure the time and stories we shared.”

Seda has since been spending time with his family. He shares four children with wife Lisa Gomez, whom he wed in 2000. The Selena star is still pursuing new acting roles too.