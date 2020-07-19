One Chicago Stars Who Left the Franchise: Where Are They Now?

Monica Raymund (Gabriela Dawson, ‘Chicago Fire’)

Her character exited after season 6 to relocate to Puerto Rico. “I felt like I was hungry to explore a different role, a different story. I wanted to explore a different world,” she told The Chicago Tribune in 2018. “I had been in Chicago for five years and just personally where I was in my life, I was ready to create my home and kind of plant some roots in Los Angeles.”

Raymund stars on Hightown and has directed episodes of FBI. She has been dating Tari Segal since 2015.