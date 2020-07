Sophia Bush (Erin Lindsay, ‘Chicago P.D.’)

Bush left after season 4, with her character moving to New York to work for the FBI.

The John Tucker Must Die star has since appeared on This Is Us, Jane the Virgin and Love, Victor. The activist is also the host of the “Work in Progress” podcast. As for her love life, Bush, who dated costar Jesse Lee Soffer while on Chicago P.D., was spotted getting close to Grant Hughes in May 2020.