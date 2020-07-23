Liam Payne

The “Strip That Down” artist reflected on “what a journey” it has been by sharing a screenshot of a text message he sent to his father in June 2010 that read: “I’m in a boyband.”

“I had no idea what we were in for when I sent this text to my Dad ten years ago at this exact time the band was formed,” he wrote via Instagram. “Thanks to everyone that’s supported us over the years and thanks to the boys for sharing this with me #10YearsOfOneDirection.”

Payne also shared the tributes that Styles, Horan and Tomlinson uploaded to his Instagram Stories.