Niall Horan

In addition to sharing a photo to Instagram Stories that featured all five members, Horan reflected on the band’s journey with a touching tribute post. “When I met these four gents there was no way I thought we would go on to do what we did. So many unbelievable memories we shared together,” he wrote.

“We felt the adoration of millions from around the planet on a daily basis and it was mind blowing. It’s such a major part of our lives and always will be,” the “Nice to Meet Ya” crooner added. “Cheers to US today boys and thank you to all you beautiful people who have supported us over the last 10 years. @liampayne @harrystyles @zayn @louist91 ❤️ #10yearsofonedirection.”