Harry Hints 1D Has a Reunion ‘in Mind’

“I don’t know if [a Zoom call] is the reunion that we had in mind,” Styles said on SiriusXM Hits 1 on April 3 amid the coronavirus pandemic, which has seen countless artists performing via livestreams and video chats while fans are quarantined at home. “I don’t know if that … would be the way to do it.”