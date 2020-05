Niall Says 1D Has ‘Barely Spoken About’ Reuniting

Horan let fans down on May 21 when he quashed the rumors. “We’ve barely spoken about it,” he said on NovaFM’s Smallzy’s Surgery. “Like, obviously the band got together in July, I think it was 2010. It’s the 10-year anniversary coming up and we’re, you know, we were chatting about, like, is there anything we can release or content or something? And we came to the conclusion that there’s nothing.”