Liam Payne

EPs: 1 (2018’s First Time)

Albums: 1 (2019’s LP1)

Singles: 10 (2017’s “Strip That Down” featuring Quavo, “Get Low” featuring Zedd, “Bedroom Floor”; 2018’s “For You” featuring Rita Ora, “Familiar” featuring J Balvin, “First Time” featuring French Montana, “Polaroid” featuring Jonas Blue and Lennon Stella; 2019’s “Stack It Up” featuring A Boogie Wit Da Hoodie, “All I Want (For Christmas),” “Live Forever” featuring Cheat Codes)

Billboard Hot 100 Peak: No. 10 (2017’s “Strip That Down” featuring Quavo)

Concert Tours: 0