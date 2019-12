Louis Tomlinson

EPs: 0

Albums: 1 (2020’s Walls)

Singles: 7 (2016’s “Just Hold On” featuring Steve Aoki; 2017’s “Back to You” featuring Bebe Rexha and Digital Farm Animals, “Miss You”; 2019’s “Two of Us,” “Kill My Mind,” “We Made It,” “Don’t Let It Break Your Heart”)

Billboard Hot 100 Peak: No. 40 (2017’s “Back to You” featuring Bebe Rexha and Digital Farm Animals)

Concert Tours: 1 (2020’s Louis Tomlinson World Tour)