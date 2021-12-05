‘A Christmas Wish’

Burton enlisted many of her former costars for this 2019 film, including Hilton, Lee Norris, Antwon Tanner, as well as a throwback musical cameo from Ryan Cabrera. In the film, Ponchatoula, Louisiana, natives often write down their true heart’s desire on a piece of paper and leave it in the box, hoping it comes true. At the urging of her sister (Megan Park, Hilton’s real-life wife), Burton’s Faith wishes for true love. The very next day, Faith meets Andrew (Cristian de la Fuente) but also gets a lot closer to childhood friend Wyatt (Hilton).