‘The Christmas Contract’

Burton teamed up with Ackles, Buckley and Tanner in this 2018 Lifetime production. Burton played Jolie, who returned home to Louisiana amid her devastating breakup. To help make the festivities bearable, her BFF Naomi (Ackles) suggests Jolie pretends to date her brother Jack (Buckley), even drawing up a professional contract to ensure everything goes smoothly.