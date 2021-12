‘Too Close for Christmas’

90210’s Jessica Lowndes plays Hayley, who agreed to spend the holidays with her sister’s in-laws, including her brother-in-law’s brother Paul (Murray) in the 2020 Lifetime film. While Hayley still harbors a grudge against the Riverdale alum’s character for his part in ending her last relationship, she is hesitant about spending so much time with him during the duration of her holiday visit.