‘Toying With The Holidays’

The Gilmore Girls alum costars with Cindy Busby in the 2021 Lifetime movie. In the picture, Busby’s Danielle is a workaholic designer who returns to her hometown with her young son, hoping to show off the town’s special holiday traditions. There, she reconnects with former classmate and hobbyist Kevin (Murray) as they attempt to save the beloved town events from cancelation.