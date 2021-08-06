‘One Tree Hill’ Behind-the-Scenes Secrets and Drama Through the Years

An Early Romance

After meeting on the show in 2003, Bush and Murray began dating. They got engaged in May 2004 and married the following April. The duo separated five months later and became officially divorced in December 2006. Still, the pair remained onscreen together. In December 2018, Bush claimed that producers were “deeply inappropriate” to her and Murray following the split.

“It was opportunistic and ugly. When you run a show, you’re like a parent, you’re supposed to protect your flock, and it was the opposite of that,” she said on the “Armchair Expert” podcast at the time. “And I imagine that was hard for him as well, you know? It was a very ugly situation on their part. I think they kind of lived for the drama.”