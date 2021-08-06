‘One Tree Hill’ Behind-the-Scenes Secrets and Drama Through the Years

Chad Michael Murray and Hilarie Burton Exit

Burton and Murray both left the show at the end of season 6 in 2009. While the Gilmore Girls alum never revealed why, it was reported at the time that the decision came down to negotiations. She later shared that her exit was due to the alleged treatment she received from Schwahn. In August 2021, Burton responded to a fan via Twitter who claimed that the House of Wax actor was part of the reason for her exit.

“Chad had nothing to do with my leaving. We were both treated badly, and he defended me,” she wrote at the time. “I so appreciate your support, but I just wanted to clarify that Chad was my teammate. My bosses were the s–ts.”