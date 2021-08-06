‘One Tree Hill’ Behind-the-Scenes Secrets and Drama Through the Years

On-Set Cliques

In 2021, Jana Kramer, who joined the series in 2009, opened up about the cliques on set. “It was, like, you either are on this side or you’re on this side. And if you are on this [side], then you can’t be friends with this person,” she told Us Weekly exclusively at the time. “When now everyone’s friends again, it’s like, ‘Wait a minute. Like, you were told that we couldn’t be friends with this person and now you’re saying you all are friends?’ That is the biggest misconception, but OK.”

She elaborated further on an episode of her podcast, explaining that she was closest with Stephen Colletti. “I did all my scenes with Stephen. I had very few scenes with James [Lafferty]. … When I was on the show there was just some, not cattiness, but just, ‘You can’t talk to this person if you’re friends with this person.’ So, I wasn’t very close to James because of certain situations on the set at the time.”

Kramer added that reuniting at conventions can be “kind of frustrating” now, explaining, “I’m like, ‘Why couldn’t we have all been friends then? And you made the newbies’ life a little bit of hell.’ But it’s cool. But now it’s, like, annoying because they’re all like, ‘We’re all friends now,’ and I’m just like you — one person — literally made it hell for us, because if we chose the wrong friend, we would be destroyed.”