TV Hilarie Burton, Chad Michael Murray and More of the ‘One Tree Hill’ Cast Hold Epic Reunion By Mariah Cooper February 23, 2020 Courtesy of Hilarie Burton/Instagram 8 4 / 8 All for the Fans Burton and Murray snapped a photo with the actress who played baby Jenny in the original series. Back to top In order to view the gallery, please allow Manage Cookies More News ‘Zoey’s Extraordinary Playlist’ Is Now Streaming: Watch Episode 2 Shoppers Say This Is the Softest Cardigan You’ll Ever Own La Adelita Tequila: The Hottest New Drink in Aspen More News