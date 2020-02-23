TV Hilarie Burton, Chad Michael Murray and More of the ‘One Tree Hill’ Cast Hold Epic Reunion By Mariah Cooper February 23, 2020 Courtesy of Hilarie Burton/Instagram 8 5 / 8 Back Together The actress reunited with Trucco, who portrayed Cooper from 2005 to 2006. Back to top In order to view the gallery, please allow Manage Cookies More News ‘Zoey’s Extraordinary Playlist’ Is Now Streaming: Watch Episode 2 Shoppers Say This Is the Softest Cardigan You’ll Ever Own La Adelita Tequila: The Hottest New Drink in Aspen More News