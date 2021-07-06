Brooke Davis’ Original Name

“Her name wasn’t even Brooke Davis. It was Tara. No. Like, 1,000 percent no. … It just doesn’t feel right,” Bush explained of her character’s first moniker. “I remember when we were getting everything settled and one of our writers was, like, well, ‘What name do you like?’ and they suggested a couple. My best friend from college is a girl named Brooke and she is just, like, one of those people that is so chic. Like, she can put on something that is actually expensive and beautiful or she can put on a Zara T-shirt and it looks like a designer.”

The Chicago P.D. alum added that her friend was “so unabashedly bold” and “so herself,” which was something she knew Brooke Davis should also be.