News

One Tree Hill’s Hilarie Burton, Joy Lenz and Sophia Bush Reveal Casting Secrets, Crushes and More on ‘Drama Queens’ Podcast

By
Hilarie Burton Jeffrey Dean Morgan Auditioned Keith One Tree Hill
Craig Sheffer on 'One Tree Hill' YouTube
10
3 / 10
podcast
ImmunityPack_Ad_Diverse_63021_600x338

Crushing on Keith

After watching the pilot, all three women agreed that Craig Sheffer, who played Keith Scott, was “hot” on the show. In fact, Lenz had a crush on him.

“Years later, I had kind of gotten over my crush with him and we were at dinner and Paul [Johansson], who loves seeing people in awkward, uncomfortable situations — it’s just pure comedy to him — so, true to Paul, he goes, ‘Hey, Sheff, you know Joy had a massive crush on you. She was in love with you,'” Lenz explained. “I just turned beet red.”

Back to top