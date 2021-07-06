Crushing on Keith

After watching the pilot, all three women agreed that Craig Sheffer, who played Keith Scott, was “hot” on the show. In fact, Lenz had a crush on him.

“Years later, I had kind of gotten over my crush with him and we were at dinner and Paul [Johansson], who loves seeing people in awkward, uncomfortable situations — it’s just pure comedy to him — so, true to Paul, he goes, ‘Hey, Sheff, you know Joy had a massive crush on you. She was in love with you,'” Lenz explained. “I just turned beet red.”