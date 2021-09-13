Haley and Nathan Only

Lenz noted that while fans wanted her with Lafferty in real life, they never crossed that line.

“James and I always got on really well, but he was a lot younger than me. It just didn’t really occur to me to have personal, romantic feelings for him. But as the show went on and the more time we spent together, I would totally have, like, a romantic dream about him and wake up and be like, ‘Oh! Wow, that was interesting,'” she said. “We’re kissing all day! We’re, like, making out and being all lovey-dovey, of course, it’s gonna work its way into your subconscious. But we never ever got together in real life and that’s, honestly, probably what kept the chemistry alive onscreen for so long.”